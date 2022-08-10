Mudavadi fails to deliver 90 percent vote to Ruto in own polling station

By Augustine Sang More by this Author

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi delivered 76 percent of the vote to Deputy President William Ruto in his polling station.

Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto garnered 276 votes in Mululu Primary School where the ANC leader cast his ballot on August 9.

Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga came in second with 82 votes while David Mwaure got one vote at the same polling station.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah did not get any vote.

Turnout at the polling station stood at 64 percent.