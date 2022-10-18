Bolt reinstates its cash-paying retail services

Dar es Salaam. Bolt has agreed to temporarily reinstate cash-paying car services to comply with the directive of Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra).

The company said the move aims to demonstrate goodwill, and create an opportunity for an amicable resolution, with the overall objective of developing the nascent ride-hailing sector in Tanzania.

Latra’s tariff control directive Order no. 01/2022, continued to constrain the prospects for Bolt to run a sustainable car ride-hailing business in mainland Tanzania.

“This untenable situation resulted in the operational changes that took effect on 17 August this year, and led to the car categories being unavailable to cash-paying retail passengers, and only available to corporate passengers,” the firm stated.

Following the implementation of the operational changes, Bolt held a meeting with Latra on 6 September last month, and subsequent stakeholders meeting with all industry players on 11 October this month. As a result of these meetings, agreeable solutions were tabled to address the concerns of the industry players vis-a-vis Latra’s order No. 01/2022.

“In light of Latra’s receptiveness to implement the proposals made by the ride-hailing industry players, Bolt is going to reinstate the retail car category services to all cash-paying passengers, effective immediately. This operational directive from Bolt is a show of confidence that the stakeholder engagements that Latra has convened over the past weeks are intended to yield a win-win situation for drivers, government, and ride-hailing platforms,” Bolt said.