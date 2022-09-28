Chadema wants 3 killings investigated

By Asha Rashid

Dar es Salaam. Chadema yesterday pressured the government to form an independent judicial committee to investigate the killings of three people in Serengeti District, Mara Region.

Mara Regional Police Commander Longinus Tibishiwanu said the three people, who were suspected of engaging in robbery, were shot last week when they tried to escape the law enforcers.

Chadema’s deputy secretary general (Mainland) Benson Kigaila said the three were farmers who “have no criminal records,” calling for the formation of the independent probe team.

He said that he had spoken with the village leader and confirmed that Mwise Simon, Mauro Togoro, and Mgare Mkiri Mgare were not robbers as suspected but farmers. Mr Kigaila also said that the committee should investigate the whereabouts of the missing James Mwita.