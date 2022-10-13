Diplomats honour Nyerere 23 years on

By Agness Jalios

Dar es Salaam. Diplomats yesterday honoured the contribution of Tanzania’s first President Julius Nyerere towards building and developing international relations as well as appreciated his great wisdom and personality.

Speaking at a conference to mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Nyerere, some participants described him as a person who was open to ideas of other people, regardless of age or rank.

“Mwalimu was a God-fearing person and highly disciplined, a man of integrity,” said the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Anne Makinda, who was the guest of honour at the event.

She said the position of women in government was recognized under the leadership of Nyerere because even special seats in Parliament were established during his administration.

The chairman of the Dar es Salaam-based Centre for Foreign Relations, Ambassador Ramadhani Mwinyi, said that he remembered Mwalimu Nyerere for his contribution in liberating many African countries.

“He participated in the liberation of many African countries, he did not like to see only Tanzania becoming independent. Countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe received huge support,” he said.

Mr Felix Wandwe, who is the acting director of the college, expressed his appreciation for the great wisdom that Mwalimu demonstrated in handling national and international affairs.

“Mwalimu Nyerere’s contribution is very great in matters of diplomacy because he is the founder of the foreign affairs policy even though it is subject to frequent changes,” said Mr Wandwe.

Ambassador Victoria Mwakasege explained the contribution of Nyerere in economic diplomacy by building industries.

“He built foundations of economic diplomacy through building domestic industries,” she said.

Mr Deus Kibamba, a lecturer at the diplomacy college explained the confidence of Nyerere and his art of communication.