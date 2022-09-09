Government sets aside Sh55 billion for teacher houses

By Janeth Moses More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday said it has allocated Sh55.57 billion for the purpose of addressing the challenge of housing facing primary and secondary teachers countrywide.

The Sh55.57 billion annual allocation, which commences in the 2022/23 fiscal year, will continue with plans afoot to rope in more development partners.

The government also has outlined grievances facing teachers including failure and delayed clearance of teacher payments for entitled benefits due to transfers, leave, treatment and burial.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa, made the revelations during a press conference in Dodoma. In the event that was live broadcast, Mr Bashungwa said the government was determined to resolve various challenges facing teachers.

“The Sh55.57 billion allocated this fiscal year will be used for construction of houses to accommodate at least 1,916 households all over the country,” he said.

Mr Bashungwa, who is also Karagwe Constituency legislator, said the priority will be given to teachers working in remote areas of the country.

Furthermore, he said some teachers have reported being denied or having their payments for transfers, leave, treatment and burial benefits delayed, hinting that some of them were denied studying opportunities and related payments.

He said there were other teachers who were denied timely promotion, blaming some councils, wards and schools for poor communication with teachers.

According to him, the government was now addressing challenges facing teachers, directing district executive directors (DEDs), education as well as quality control officers to prioritise solutions to challenges facing teachers.

“Teachers are not supposed to knock one door after another in public offices searching for services. I repeat, services should be taken to teachers,” he said.

He directed regional and district commissioners to properly supervise executives in their respective areas of jurisdictions, noting that Teachers Services Commission (TSC) should abide by promotion guidelines.

“Promotion should benefit all eligible teachers. Get prepared to supervise and execute the on job training plans as directed by the guidelines issued by the permanent secretary responsible for Public Services,” said Mr Bashungwa.

He said the process should be transparent and inclusive to prevent claims of favouritism.

According to him, the government has promoted over 157,000 teachers and more than 24,000 others since assuming office in March 2021.





TTU commends

Contacted yesterday, Tanzania Teachers’ Union (TTU) secretary general Daniel Maganga commended the government for its decision, observing that DEDs should implement the government’s directives to end teachers’ complaints.

He said some teachers have waited for transfer and clinic benefits for over three years but in vain contrary to stipulations of the law.

“Promotion is no longer a challenge to teachers after most eligible teachers have been promoted,” he said.