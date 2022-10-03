Manufacturing takes lion’s share of $135 million northern zone projects

Arusha. Manufacturing has once again topped the investment projects cleared for implementation in the northern regions.

Out of 30 projects cleared for implementation by June 30, this year, 14 of them will see the setting up of industrial plants.

The $135.3 million worth projects have been cleared by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) for implementation.

“They are in various stages of implementation although some are yet to take off,” said Mr Daudi Riganda, TIC Northern Zone manager.

Manufacturing is followed by tourism projects, majority of them in the Arusha Region, the most preferred destination of foreign visitors.

Investors will channel a total of $75.5 million in manufacturing projects in the zone against $42.7 million for the hospitality sector.

The 30 projects for the northern zone regions-Arusha, Manyara, Tanga and Kilimanjaro-account for eleven percent of projects endorsed nationally during 2021/22.

During the period of July 2021 to June 2022, a total of 274 projects were cleared by the investment centre countrywide.

If fully implemented they will create a total of 2,661 jobs with industries alone set to attract 1,069 workers.

It will be followed by agriculture (712), transport and logistics (424), tourism (414) new projects in the service sector will attract 42 employees.

According to the breakdown, agriculture will attract projects worth $12.7 million, transportation ($ 3.6million) and services $720,000.

Arusha tops the four regions in the number of total investment projects (13), seven of which are in the tourism sector.

“The tourism projects are mainly construction and operation of hotels, lodges and tented camps,” Mr Riganda told The Citizen.

However, according to him, photographic safaris and tourist hunting were gaining popularity among some investors.

Tanga comes second with nine projects cleared, six of which are in manufacturing, followed by agriculture (two) and one in transportation.

Manyara region has five projects, one of which is the construction of a fertiliser production plant in Babati district.

Kilimanjaro will have only three projects; two of which will be in manufacturing and one in the tourism industry.

The proposed fertiliser plant Vilima Vitatu along the Arusha-Babati highway will be put up by Intracom Fertilizer Limited.

The Burundi investor is currently finalising the construction of a $ 180 million fertiliser plant in Dodoma.

Upon completion, the facility will employ 3,000 people and is projected to produce about 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser a year.