Palestine wants Israel acts condemned

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Palestine Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Hamdi Abuali has urged the international community to condemn Israel’s violation of peace accord as they have been reproving the Russian aggression of Ukraine.

Mr Abuali made the call during a press conference to express the Palestine concern over the international community’s condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine while remaining lip tightened over similar incidents perpetrated by Israel to the Palestine.

But, in a quick rejoinder, a senior Israel official, Mr Michael Lotem on behalf of the country’s Ambassador to Kenya downplayed the Palestine argument, saying it was the Israel laws governing Jerusalem.

“No demolition of anything, let alone be a house that can be done in the area without the court order issued after a due process. Houses belonged to the Jews, Arabs and others, provided were built illegally, have been demolished in the area. This is a municipal law and there is no politics there,” he said.

He said there were no army in Jerusalem or other place in Israel that is entrusted with maintenance of order, noting that such an obligation remained in the hands of law enforcement officers, (the police).

But, during a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Mr Abuali said over 2,000 houses belonged to Palestinians has been demolished in Jerusalem as Israel intensify efforts to evict Palestinians from the city.

“There has been an agreement recognizing Palestine as a state, we demand for the accord implementation. It seems that Israel has changed its minds and they are no longer respecting the pact. Unfortunately, nobody is condemning what is happening,” he said.

He said pressure from the international community for implementation of the agreement would provide a chance of having the Palestine as a state, noting that absence of such a push has turned the issue a nightmare.

According to him, Israel perpetrated assassination of 1,400 people in Gaza, noting however that the incident has passed without condemnation.

“How many statements have been issued to condemn the acts done by Israel? They are now confident that whatever they are doing will go without being condemned,” he said.

“The only way of forcing the country to follow procedures and agreements is to impose sanctions against it, something which is not happening,” he added.

Furthermore, Ambassador Abuali said in 1973, Tanzania’s first president and founding father of the nation, Julius Nyerere pushed Israel to follow the United Nation (UN) resolution to the extent of breaking diplomatic ties with the country.

One of the agreement reached that time demanded Israel to free places occupied by Palestinians, noting that despite available implementation timeframe, nothing has been done.