SGR operators’ training kicks off

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has commenced training of operators expected to manage logistics related to the much awaited 1,219km standard gauge railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, which is expected to cost some $7.6 billion upon completion.

Already, Tanzania has partnered with South Korea to train some 1,040 locals to manage the Phase I and Phase II of the SGR railway line project from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma which is anticipated to be ready this December.

The three-year training course will aim at imparting and learning new modern engineering skills from South Korea with at least 303 Tanzanians on board at its initial stage.

“Tanzanians will learn on how to operate the SGR locomotives while in the control room, they will also learn about operational and logistics issues in general and safety. These skills will help us later to manage the SGR ourselves,” Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) director general Masanja Kadogosa said while briefing members of the Parliamentary Standing Committees for Infrastructure Development and Public Investments (PAC) early this week.

According to the director general, the trainees will first learn theory before moving on with practicals and also timely arrangement of the train schedules.

“The construction is progressing well for all the stations from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, the construction of the stations from Morogoro to Makutupora in Dodoma has reached 91 percent,” he said.

Mr Kadogosa said TRC was currently in negotiations with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) regarding the fares for the much awaited SGR railway and are expected to conclude the talks by December this year.

The Phase I of the project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro was inaugurated by President John Magufuli in 2017 under Yapi Merkezi, a Turkish contractor in partnership with Mota Engil Africa from Portugal.