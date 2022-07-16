‘Stop using saliva during sex’, experts warn

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

The use of saliva as some form of lubrication during sexual intercourse is something that is common, however, experts have warned that this might not be as fun as it may seem for couples because it could lead to contracting diseases.

Health experts say that there is an increase in diseases caused by fungal and bacterial infections in the female reproductive tract and the main source is said to be saliva.

Many couples admit to have at one point used saliva during lovemaking after they get dry or even prior.

Evidence shows that they use saliva as a lubricant during intercourse and as result it leads to infections that cause them to discharge dirt and bad smell from the vagina.

According to Muhimbili Hospital’s Dr. Nathanael Mtinangi the act of using saliva during sexual intercourse is not advised and scientifically unacceptable.

He says that the human mouth is made up of hundreds of bacteria 'oral micro flora' which are friendly to oral health, however they are harmful when get into contact with the vagina.

And likewise in the reproductive system of a woman there is a type of bacteria 'lactobuciluss' as well as 'candida albicans' which is friendly to the reproductive system of a woman, but science says that these are harmful if they go into the mouth.

Gynecologists have confirmed that diseases caused by fungi and bacteria in women have been on the increase, despite the fact that they have existed for a long time.

A gynecologist from the Aga Khan Hospital, Jane Muzo, said that when you take saliva and put it in a woman's vagina, you transfer the bacteria found in the mouth and bring them into the vagina.

"Remember that they are a different type of bacteria, so they cannot live together, this results into conflict and cause either the visiting or resident bacteria to weaken.

Medical experts say it could be worse for women as saliva could upset the vagina environment to cause vaginal or yeast infections.

“Saliva cannot even be as slippery as expected which can easily cause tear because it gets dried up easily. Also, if the person has bad breath it can cause horrible smelling discharge.”

Doctors who spoke to The Citizen Online advise that couples should engage in foreplay before sex as this helps to create lubrication in the vagina. However, in an instance where foreplay doesn’t achieve the desired result, one should get a lubricant from a registered pharmacy.

“So, the best thing is to engage in foreplay to get wet before the real action. But if that is not attainable, get a lubricant in registered pharmacies and not popular chemists around or people hawking drugs”

Artificial lubricants reduce vaginal dryness. Lubes are available in many different textures, flavours, and materials to suit a person’s needs and preferences.



