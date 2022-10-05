Study sheds light on the protection of ocean seagrass

Dar es Salaam. A study that aims at protecting the ‘seagrass’ which provides food for fish and is also a nursery habitats for marine species is being conducted in Tanzania.

Through a collaboration with the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (Tafiri), the study seeks to identify the coverage area of seagrass in Tanzania Indian Ocean waters but also look at the effects of human intrusion.

However, until now, the study revealed there had been no reliable statistics to show the effects of human activities on the seagrass.

“We have tried to find out first the area engulfed by these grasses, our study shows only 2,000 square kilometres in Tanzania mainland was covered with the seagrass,” said the research principle Dr Blandina Lugendo yesterday in Dar es Salaam while detailing on the study that sheds light on the protection of the seagrass.

Detailing the findings to stakeholders at a time when global reports estimates that at least 20 percent of seagrass is lost annually, she said the information of the level of loss or seagrass increase was lacking.

Dr Lugendo said Tanzania lacked research related to seagrass, however saying that citizens, especially fishermen were equating seagrass to seaweed with a number of them now starting to differentiate between the two after the research.

According to her, seagrasses are important for food and habitat for other marine organisms and it was essential nursery for fish larvae production.

On her part, the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (Wiomsa) project supervisor Mathis Yegulu said the research aims to help in identifying the areas with seagrass and the benefit it has to the country.

Mr Yegulu said the implementation of the blue economy projects need to put into consideration the protection of seagrasses as they were important in increasing fish production and absorption of carbon dioxide.