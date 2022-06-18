20 arraigned over murder of Police officer in Loliondo

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Twenty people, including CCM Ngorongoro District Chairman in Arusha, Ndirango Senge Laizer were on Friday, June 20 arraigned in the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court on charges of premeditated murder of a police officer, Garlus Mwita Garlus.

Garlus (36) was killed on June 10, 2022 in Loliondo in an arrow attack by unknown individuals while he and his fellow officer were tightening security during the border demarcation operation.

The boundaries are located in the Loliondo Game Reserve in an area of ​​1,500 square kilometers which is set aside for conservation activities and water resources and is for wildlife sanctuaries.

Apart from the chairman, others who have been taken to court include CCM-elected councilors and special seats from some of Loliondo wards.

Reports from the court yesterday, said that the suspects were arraigned in court as reports of their arrests began circulating on social media yesterday morning.

The others accused along with the chairman are Molongo Pachal, Albert Selembo, Simeli Parwat, Lekayoko Parmwati, Sapati Parmwati, Ingoi Kanjwel, Sangai Morongeti, Morijoi Parmati and Morongoti Meeki.

According to the indictment, which has also circulated widely online, others are Shengena Killel, Kambatai Lulu, Moloimeti Yohana, Ndirango Laizer, Joel Lessonu, Simon Orosikiri, Damian Laiza, Mathew Eliakimu, Luka Kursas, Talengo Leshoko and Kijoolu Kakeya.

It was reported that when the suspects were brought to court, the charges were read out and later transferred to Kisongo Central Prison in Arusha as the murder charges against them are not bailable under the law.

However, it was not immediately clear if they were facing another charge, after reporters who were investigating found out the details of the incident lacked co-operation in obtaining court documents.

The MP speaks

Speaking to Mwananchi, Ngorongoro Constituency Member of Parliament (CCM), Emmanuel Ole Shangai said; "We are investigating the matter and there are already lawyers and they are investigating to find out what happened in Court."

However, the Director of one non-governmental organization in Arusha, who asked for anonymity, confirmed that the political leaders and some citizens had been brought to court.

"It is true that they were brought to court yesterday, but we do not know in detail what happened because they did not have lawyers due to the missing court reports," said the director.

Before being arraigned in court yesterday, MP Ole Shangai was quoted saying that he did not know the whereabouts of 10 district leaders, including the CCM chairman and the councilors.



