26 schools receive awards for improving education, conserving environment

Morogoro. A total of 26 primary and secondary schools across four councils have received the Green Flag Award from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

This comes after the schools met the criteria for improving education and the environment through the Eco-School programme managed by the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG).

Speaking at the award ceremony in Mvomero District, the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Zainab Katimba, emphasised that teachers, students, the community, and experts should ensure trees planted in various parts of the country are well maintained to protect land and conserve the environment.

"Morogoro Region, which has the largest number of schools benefiting from this programme, should establish a procedure to spread the programme awareness to all primary and secondary schools and submit an implementation report to the PO-RALG Permanent Secretary every six months," said Ms Katimba.

For his part, TFCG Executive Director Charles Meshack stated that, through the Eco-School programme, awarded schools in the Mvomero, Morogoro, Kilosa, and Mufindi councils had brought honour to the country.

The Kwelikwiji Primary School head teacher Mr Evance Mwelondo, said through the Eco-School programme, his school had initiated various projects aimed to conserve the environment.