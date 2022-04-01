41 illegal immigrants from India arrested in Zanzibar

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. Police in Zanzibar have arrested 41 illegal immigrants who are believed to be from India in Migombani area.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, March 31, Mjini Magharibi Regional Police Commander, Abdallah Hussein Mussa said the immigrants were arrested in an early morning swoop

He said police collaborating with the immigration department found immigrants living in a house in Migombani area whose owner lives in UAE.

They were found with their two hosts who were identified as Jerry Abbas a resident of Dar es Salaam and Abubakar Mohamed.

"These people might have entered the country between March 13 and 19, with initial information claiming that they are tourists, other reports say they were going to build in Fumba, but they do not have permits or any other legal papers to allow them do so," he said.

According to the police interrogation is undergoing and when investigations are complete, further actions will be taken according to the laws of the country