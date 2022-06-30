50 entrepreneurs get training from FNF

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. 50 mall entrepreneurs have improved their businesses after receiving training from Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF).

FNF through the “Kijana Inuka” project provided training to 50 entrepreneurs in four districts in Dar es Salaam region to help them revive their businesses that had been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The districts that benefited from the project are Ilala, Temeke, Kinondoni, and Ubungo and entrepreneurs have spoken out of their success after receiving the training from FNF.

Mr Issa Ayubu is an entrepreneur who owns shop at Ubungo-Makoka , according to him the training he received from FNF helped him to improve his business and now his customer base has grown unlike before he received the training despite the rise in prices.

“In that training I learned many things: how to grow a business, how to advertise a business, how to find markets. I really see a big difference, I get customers despite the fact that things have gone up in price,” said Ayubu

He added: I can create a business network and people now are aware of my business because I have advertised it on social media and I have put up posters that help to advertise my business to the public.

For her part, Ms Veronica Mnzava, a poultry farmer in Kimara, said that before the training, she did not know how to advertise her business on social media, but now she uses social media and finds clients online.

“I had no experience in making a business card, putting up a poster and how to use social media commercially. Now I do everything I have learned and I see a big difference.” She said

On the other hand, Ms Sabrina Mbaruku, an entrepreneur from Tabata Relini said that she did not know that she could use WhatsApp commercially, but after the training, she started using it to communicate with her clients.

“I have stationery shop, I have put up a poster with a WhatsApp number and when a customer comes, I give him my business card,” said Ms Mbaruku.

The objectives of FNF are to identify project results and impact to small and medium entrepreneurs who were engaged in the Kijana Inuka project by conducting Impact Assessment to a sample of 10 SMEs in Dar es salaam.