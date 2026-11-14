5G rollout outpaces local business applications

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs to strengthen digital skills and promote local innovation to translate investments in 5G technology into practical applications for businesses and industries as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the global economy.

Although mobile network operators have already introduced 5G services in the country, the technology remains at an early stage of application in areas such as industrial connectivity, automation and AI, according to Ericsson Tanzania Country Manager Talib Sheriff.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, during Ericsson’s Imagine Live event in Tanzania, Mr Sheriff said the availability of 5G infrastructure had created opportunities for businesses to adopt advanced technologies, but wider application would depend on market demand and the ability of local innovators to develop solutions suited to the country's needs.

“We are at an early stage where these applications need to be developed based on market demand. Once there is a need, the networks are ready, and these use cases can be deployed for the Tanzanian market,” he said.

Mr Sheriff said 5G offered more than faster internet speeds, as its capacity, bandwidth and low latency could support industrial operations, automated processes and emerging AI applications.

Tanzania introduced 5G services in late 2022 and early 2023, following the allocation of spectrum by the regulator and the participation of mobile network operators in the rollout.

However, he said infrastructure development alone would not be enough to ensure the country benefited from emerging technologies, calling for greater involvement of the government, universities and industry players in developing the skills needed to support digital transformation.

“It’s an ecosystem, and there is not one player who can change this alone,” he said, adding that universities and other institutions had an important role in preparing young people to develop solutions using available technologies.

He challenged university students, particularly those studying computer science and telecommunications, to move beyond theoretical knowledge and explore how emerging technologies could address practical challenges facing the country.

Mr Sheriff said young people needed to remain curious and adaptable as technological developments accelerated, with new generations of technology emerging approximately every seven to 10 years.

He disclosed that more than 50 university students had attended a session organised during the event to discuss technology trends and emerging opportunities in the telecommunications industry.

“There is a lot of curiosity and interest. Yesterday during the student sessions, the room was full, and the enthusiasm these young people showed proves that the future is certainly bright,” he said.

On the government's role, Mr Sheriff said regulatory support, particularly in making spectrum available to mobile operators, had helped create an enabling environment for the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure.

He said continued support for universities and the business community would be necessary to ensure the country developed the skills and innovations required to benefit from the technology.

“The government is playing its part in promoting technology, and we need to ensure that support continues to academia and the business environment so the industry thrives,” he said.