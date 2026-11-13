How Tanzania plans to achieve $209m sisal export target









Arusha. Tanzania is stepping up efforts to increase sisal production, expand local processing and attract investment as it targets annual export earnings of $209 million and long-term production of 150,000 tonnes.

The country currently produces about 62,000 tonnes annually, with 80 percent exported, generating more than $62.74 million.

Speaking in an interview with The Citizen, on Friday, November 13, 2026, Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB) marketing officer, Mr Best Rukanda said the strategy sought to capitalise on growing domestic and international demand, particularly for value-added products.

TSB statistics show that manufactured sisal products, including ropes, twines and carpets, accounted for about 2,295 tonnes, valued at $5.09 million.

He said the figures highlighted the potential to expand local processing and increase the crop's contribution to national income and export earnings.

Among the measures being promoted is intercropping sisal with horticultural crops such as sweet peppers, hot peppers and fruits to help farmers diversify their income and maximise land use.

“The board is also encouraging manufacturers to produce sisal-based packaging materials, including sacks, shopping baskets and crates for transporting agricultural produce such as fruits, sweet peppers and carrots,” said Mr Rukanda.

He said the board was working with private investors through public-private partnerships and other investment arrangements to establish more processing industries.

"The sector currently involves more than 58 companies, many of which are run by young people, creating employment opportunities," he said.

He said production expansion was also targeting districts in Tabora Region including Nzega, where farmers were being encouraged to establish sisal farms through the provision of free planting materials and other agricultural support.

"The board is further assessing suitable areas bordering Morogoro and Iringa regions for possible cultivation," he said.

Mr Rukanda said the industry involved approximately 50,000 smallholder farmers and more than 1,500 farmers affiliated with Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos).

"Their participation is expected to increase raw material supplies to processing industries, complementing production from large-scale plantations," he said.

Beyond conventional sisal products, the board is promoting the use of factory waste to manufacture decorative and household items.

One beneficiary, a third-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Ibrahim Ndeta, who established Future Handicraft to transform discarded sisal into products for homes, offices and hotels.

His products include wall hangings, pictures, doormats and baskets, demonstrating the crop's potential beyond traditional rope-making.

“About 80 percent of raw materials come from sisal waste discarded by factories for failing to meet processing standards, while the remaining 20 percent came from other sisal materials,” he said.

"The project enables me to generate income to support my studies and meet my daily living expenses," he added.