Absa Bank staff colour Dar City Marathon

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Absa Bank Tanzania has pledged more support for local marathons in the country in a bid to promote healthy lifestyles on a day it coloured the Dar City Marathon 2022.

Speaking after the races, Absa Bank head of marketing and corporate relations, Aron Luhanga, said the Dar City Marathon was well organised and attracted 45 participants from the bank in the 5km, 10km and 21km races.

“We at Absa believe in physical fitness but also ensure proper mental health for our employees so they can deliver well. That is why we often participate in such events,” he said.

He said they will continue supporting the Dar City Marathon plus other marathons that are well organized.

“This is the second time they are doing this event and it is growing by the year we hope to see more participants and sponsors come next year,” he said.

He said apart from sponsoring the Marathon to promote healthy lifestyles, they joined hands with the organizers to promote Dar es Salaam City to the world.

Advertisement

Through the Dar City Marathon, Luhanga said Absa staff and customers were able to mingle and socialize with different people from other organizations hence a good networking forum.

“As you can see, Absa staff are so excited and there is a lot of activity going on in our tent as we also have our customers and other partners,” he said.

In addition to running, Absa staff and customers underwent a free health check exercise where among other things their weight, height and pressure was voluntarily checked by a team of experts before and after the races.



