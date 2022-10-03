Achat with Yvonne Abba of PanAfrican Energy Tanzania

Yvonne Abba is PanAfrican Energy Tanzania (PAET) Downstream office Manager. In this interview she speaks of her road in her career ladder to the position she holds today and the role she holds in the company.

When did you join PanAfrican Energy Tanzania?

I joined In November of 2007 (almost 15 years ago) and began working for PanAfrican Energy Tanzania as an Administrator for the SS10 Drilling Project. I was responsible for supporting the demobilization and mobilization of equipment and resources.

What experience did you have before joining PAET?

Before joining PAET, I was in the hospitality industry, where I worked for 6 years in various capacities. My responsibility was to acquire, retain, and drive the brand's expansion in Tanzania.

What is your position in the company?

I am the Downstream Office Manager. My role is to ensure that Downstream Office systems and procedures are in place, as well as to provide efficient administrative office management, which includes managing all physical resources.

Did you start in that position? If not, how did you get it?

After working as an Administrator for the SS10 Drilling Project, I was transferred to the Commercial Department to work as a Commercial Assistant. The primary goal of this role was to provide administrative support to the Business Development Department, as well as to coordinate and assist with marketing activities: This was a newly formed department. I was conducting marketing surveys and assisting in the collection of information on existing and new customers. Collaboration with other departments, such as Finance, was required to ensure a smooth and efficient marketing and distribution function.

In this role, I was also tasked with assisting in the development and expansion of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). It was my responsibility to ensure the mobilisation of the equipment for the new Ubungo CNG station and to drive the addition of industrial customers for this new product.

In 2011, I was moved to another position, where I worked as CSR cum Public relations coordinator

This was also a new role at the time, and my responsibilities included leading, developing, and driving the implementation of the Corporate Social Responsibility programs, as well as conducting surveys for new initiatives. My main goal was to ensure effective implementation of the company's HSE Policy and procedures into CSR projects to ensure the beneficiaries enjoyed a safe environment, as well as to coordinate all CSR activities within ongoing company operations.





What are your main responsibilities at PAET?

My role as an Office Manager is to ensure the smooth running of the Department and maintain good team spirit. The department oversees the operation and maintenance of the local downstream gas network.

Does your role integrate with other departments?

Yes, my role is dependent on other departments such as Procurement/Logistics/Legal and Finance. Having worked in various departments gives me an advantage since I know how other departments function.





What approach does the company use for effective communication within the company?

Our company has an open-door policy, which encourages open communication, feedback, and the discussion of any issue that is important to an employee.

Our team is diverse, with members from various backgrounds. As a result, communication is at the heart of great teamwork. The team always comes first, and free thinking and speaking are encouraged.





What does confidentiality mean to your work?

As an Office Manager, one of my responsibilities is to manage any internal downstream team disputes or interpersonal matters, working with the Company HR manager where such disputes could not be resolved. In doing so I was responsible for protecting the downstream team’s privacy. And for providing a safe and secure working environment,

How do you face challenges in your work?

Having worked in various departments throughout the years, I have learned to see challenges as opportunities to learn more.





What achievement are you most proud of in your work?

I am pleased with my professional achievements over the last 14 years. Working with a dynamic team gives me the confidence to continue learning and growing, and I am proud to be part of a new team formed to manage downstream operations.

I am also proud of being a part of the early childhood education program in Songo Songo Island dubbed “The Kindergarten Project” which was a fully-funded, elementary school built by PAET for children aged 4 to 7. It was also gratifying to manage a fully-funded Scholarship program that allowed Songo Songo Island children to study up to a college degree level and integrate into the labor market.

I was happy to be part of the team that contributed to the establishment and development of medical health facilities and staff housing in Kilwa.