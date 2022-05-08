Adanian Labs unpacks the role of digital in accelerating change

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The future that was dreamt about 100 years ago is here, and with it everything has gone digital.

With new technology being introduced every day, a digital world is slowly but surely helping brands and individuals everywhere succeed and prosper.

Whereas powerful problems in a digital world create powerful solutions, these problems call for a need to adapt long term to more modern solutions for lasting results.

In the past weeks Adanian Labs – a Pan African venture building studio in Tanzania – went straight for the bull’s eye in its first edition event dubbed ‘Camel Sessions’ with the topic themed around ‘Making a difference in a digital era’.





Camel sessions is a quarterly event that is mainly driven by a panel discussion around all matters related to technology, and complemented by a cocktail session that allows invited guests to network.

“Our Camel theory concept is that as an organisation we are focused on building strong, resilient and efficient organisations and people who will without fail see the mission through regardless of hardships, Adanian Labs CEO John Kamara says.

“This means that if something has to be done, it should be done well and this should apply to everything we do. It is about pride in ourselves and our performance.

“Inefficiencies can result from many factors. We are diligent, team players, impact driven and champions of our own destinies.

“If we don't take the time and if we don't make the effort to raise the quality of our performance, then mistakes will occur – and they can cost our future.”

As part of the conversation, the Camel Sessions event invited key players and stakeholders in different sectors like FinTech, Hubs in Tech, Education and health sector professionals, Corporates, business leaders, Startups ecosystem builders, experts in EmmersiveTech - including IOT, Blockchain and AI.

Contributing to the conversation the panelists highlighted the various technologies that have been introduced in Africa and the globe as a whole and how this has been an active driver of change in both the economic and social spectrum.





“It’s fascinating how our day to day is influenced, amplified and complemented by digital so why don’t we use this to our advantage to bring about impactful change?” says Tulanana Bohela, from Ona Stories.

In a world where tech controls input and output, he expounds, they were at a position to create a today and tomorrow that tackles most of the stubborn social epidemics like youth unemployment, poverty and more.

“This is to say that we all have been empowered by tech to make a difference at a personal and group level, whether as a business or an individual,” says Ms Bohela.

“Throughout history, technology has modernised the way we do things and see the world. To improve on the quality of life and our day-to-day processes, we have no choice but to adapt to the fast-paced digital transformation that continues to evolve with each passing day,’ says Daniella Kwayu, startup and technology consultant.







