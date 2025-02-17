African Union endorses Dar es Salaam Declaration on expanding electricity access across the continent

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan presented the Dar es Salaam Declaration on expanding electricity access in Africa during a sideline session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Ethiopia.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications, released on Sunday, 16 February 2024, confirmed that following the presentation, the African Union Assembly officially approved the declaration.

The Dar es Salaam Declaration, initially adopted during the Africa Energy Summit held on 27–28 January, focuses on enhancing electricity access and promoting clean cooking solutions across the continent. It lays out strategies to lower electricity costs, reduce dependence on firewood, and increase clean energy production.

A key objective of the declaration is to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030, addressing the needs of approximately 600 million people who currently lack access to power.

During her address, President Hassan encouraged African leaders to take an active role in climate change discussions, advocate for Africa’s interests, and adopt innovative approaches to efficiently utilize the continent’s resources for climate resilience.

She also expressed appreciation for the participation of African Heads of State and Government in the Africa Energy Summit, where they collectively reaffirmed their commitment to electrifying 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who chairs CAHOSCC, acknowledged receipt of the Dar es Salaam Declaration and confirmed that the AU General Assembly had agreed to review it. The declaration was subsequently approved without any objections.

Additionally, President Hassan introduced Tanzania’s clean cooking initiative to the AU Assembly, highlighting that approximately 900 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa—representing 83 percent of the region’s population—still lack access to environmentally friendly cooking alternatives.

“The Assembly recognized and commended President Samia as a key advocate for clean cooking solutions across the continent,” the statement noted.