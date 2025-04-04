Aga Khan Hospital wins award in International Service Excellence

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Hospital has been awarded the prestigious International Service Excellence Award by the Institute of Customer Management from the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM).

This accolade solidifies the hospital’s standing among leading global organisations dedicated to providing world-class customer service.

The award, presented on Friday, March 28, 2025, recognises the hospital’s unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and service quality.

CICM, an internationally recognised institution with a presence on three continents, is renowned for setting high industry standards through its research, training, and annual customer service excellence awards. The award serves to celebrate organisations that exceed customer expectations and set new benchmarks for service quality.

The Head of Nursing at Aga Khan Hospital, Ms Aika Mongi, and John Msangi from Human Resources, expressed immense pride in the achievement, attributing it to the hospital’s exceptional staff and their dedication to delivering outstanding service that aligns with international standards.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to service excellence, and we will continue to push the boundaries of quality care for our patients,” said Ms Mongi.