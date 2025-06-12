Agri-tech innovation to be the focus of youth-led Kampala conference

Dar es Salaam. Africa’s most promising young agri-tech innovators are set to converge in Kampala next week for a conference where youth-led agricultural transformation will take centre stage.

The Agriculture, Youth, and Technology (AYuTe) NextGen 2025 Conference, is scheduled for June 17–19, and will bring together finalists from across the continent who are developing cutting-edge, climate-smart solutions to address critical challenges in Africa’s food systems.

Organised by Heifer International, this year’s edition places the spotlight firmly on youth as drivers of innovation in agriculture, while providing them a platform to pitch their solutions to investors, policymakers, and development partners.

Eleven finalists will pitch live to a distinguished panel of judges after emerging from a rigorous selection process that attracted more than 100 applications from ten countries.

Their solutions, ranging from drone-based monitoring systems to AI-powered agricultural analytics, focus on improving access to finance, increasing resilience, and scaling sustainable farming methods.

“These young innovators are not the future—they are the now,” said senior vice president for Africa programmes at Heifer International, Ms Adesuwa Ifedi.

“With AYuTe NextGen, we are spotlighting youth as the true architects of Africa’s agricultural future and giving them the tools and partnerships they need to scale solutions that build resilient, inclusive food systems,” she said.

At the heart of the conference will be youth-led engagement across all aspects of the event.

Young people will not only be the participants but also serve as speakers, moderators, and facilitators of fireside chats, investor discussions, and innovation forums.

The aim is to drive authentic, youth-informed conversations on pressing issues such as digital disruption, climate resilience, policy reform, and inclusive financing.

Africa youth and innovation lead at Heifer International, Mr Dayo Aduroja, noted that the volume and quality of entries in this year’s competition signal a shift in perception around agriculture.

“The conference provides a platform where ideas meet opportunity and solutions gain the capital and support needed to scale,” he said.

Africa’s population is projected to reach 4.3 billion by the end of the century, with over 60 percent of its current population under the age of 25.

Yet, the continent’s food systems remain vulnerable to climate change, infrastructure deficits, and market volatility. For many young people, agriculture is still seen as outdated and unprofitable.

Through AYuTe, Heifer International is working to reframe agriculture as a viable, tech-enabled, and profitable sector—positioning youth not as beneficiaries, but as leaders of transformation.

Now in its fourth year, AYuTe NextGen has supported startups whose innovations have impacted more than 650,000 direct beneficiaries and reached over 1.2 million people indirectly.

Past winners include Nigeria’s Thrive Agric, Ethiopia’s Thur Biotech, and Kenya’s Digicow—all of whom have since expanded their operations and brought measurable change to smallholder communities.

Among the stories of success is that of Assumpta Nakalema, Uganda’s 2024 AYuTe country winner, who developed a solar-powered egg incubator that is helping poultry farmers cut post-harvest losses and reduce energy costs.

“The AYuTe NextGen platform doesn’t just identify innovations—it builds the ecosystem needed for sustained growth and impact,” she said.

Ms Ifedi also underscored the importance of increased collaboration among funders, governments, and private sector actors.

“To Africa’s young innovators, your time is now. Step forward with your vision—the continent is ready. To investors and policymakers, be part of this movement. The future of African agriculture is tech-driven, youth-led, and unfolding in real time,” she said.