Air France resumes flights to Kilimanjaro after 28-year break

Kilimanjaro. Air France has resumed flights to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) after a 28-year break.

The French carrier's return comes as the number of tourists arriving through KIA continues to climb, with the airport now welcoming over one million visitors annually.

In October 2021, Air France started flying to Zanzibar twice a week via Nairobi. The carrier later in June, 2023 launched direct flights from Paris to Dar es Salaam.

KIA Director, Ms Rehema Myeya, made the announcement on December 17, during the launch of Aviation Safety Week at the airport.

Air France will operate three flights a week between KIA and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, using its state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900WXB.

“We are delighted to welcome Air France back after a 28-year absence. This year, we’ve received their first flight since their services were suspended in 1996,” said Ms Myeya, emphasising the importance of improved aviation security as a key factor in attracting such international airlines.

The resumption of Air France services is a testament to the enhanced security measures at KIA, which continue to be a focal point for the airport's management.

Ms Myeya highlighted that maintaining safety standards is a shared responsibility for all those involved in airport operations.

She also pointed out that the tourism sector has been a major contributor to KIA's growth, with the airport now receiving over a million tourists every year.

“Kilimanjaro has greatly benefitted from tourism, and KIA remains a safe and reliable gateway for visitors from around the world,” she said.

Flight Guidance Services at the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) Director, Ms Florah Alphonce, assured that security at KIA remains a top priority.

“This week, we’re promoting safety culture at our airports. It is essential that all stakeholders understand what is needed to maintain safety and continue attracting airlines to our country,” said Ms Alphonce.

She added, “When airports are safe, airlines trust us, and we’ve seen more carriers choosing to fly to Kilimanjaro. This growth is directly linked to the excellent aviation safety standards we maintain.”