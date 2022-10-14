Alarm as 75 percent of gender based violence cases are abandoned

Dar es Salaam. About 75 percent of gender based violence cases that were reported at the Ilala Police Region have been abandoned , despite the presence of evidence, a police report shows.

Statistics from the police shows 949 out of 1,271 reported cases were not followed up as the victims’ family opted for out of court settlement.

Report was presented by the Ilala Community engagement police officer, Mr.Eugene Mwampondele on behalf of Regional Police commander during the official visit of Executive Director of UN-Women, Sima Bahous to the gender desk at Stakishari Police Station, Ilala.

"As the police our role is to investigate and compile all the necessary evidence then we send them to the court for further steps but unfortunately nearly three quarters of those cases are withdrawn from the court due to the lack of follow up,” he says

"Most gender based violence victims and their relatives find it shameful and humiliating to continue with such cases, so most of them return home for the settlement out of the court," he adds.

Giving the statistics of gender based violence incidents reported in the Stakishari Police station, Mr. Mwampondele said about four to five cases are reported per day, 30 to 40 cases per month and 366 per year.

Furthermore, he said that the number of incidents reported is three times more than what was reported before the establishment of the gender desk at Stakishari Police station.

However, UN-Women boss Ms. Sima Bahous noted that the organisation will continue to cooperate with the Police Force so as to enable them to deal with such evil acts.

"I urge the Police force to minimize the difficulties encountered by victims who report incidents of gender based violence. This includes caring for them, corruption, contempt and mistrust," she said.