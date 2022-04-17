Analysts heap praise on Samia's initiatives

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Economic and political analysts yesterday reacted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit to the United States, saying it had further clarified the leader’s commitment to improve the economy through the private sector as well as strengthen democracy.

Speaking on different occasions to The Citizen, the analysts reiterated the promises that the President has been making and how she has been fulfilling them, thus believing the assurance she has made in the United States is real. They believed that what the President was doing during her visits was the implementation of her faith in economic diplomacy, with some saying it was part of her commitment to unveil the country’s plans to strengthen democracy and protect human rights.

One of the main reasons for her second visit to the United States, which has generated almost $1 billion in investments from various companies in the US, is the launch of the Royal Tour Documentary.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, President Hassan said her government was doing everything in its capacity to improve ease of doing business and conducive climate for businesses to thrive.

She stressed that measures undertaken by her government aim at enabling the private sector to work comfortably in Tanzania, expressing her excitement about the prospect of further promoting trade and investment for the benefit of the two countries.

Regarding human rights, rule of law and democracy, she said Tanzania has made commendable strides in these areas, expressing the commitment of her government to take deliberate measures to ensure inclusion, coercion, unity and respect to all Tanzanians.

As a result, yesterday economists believed that the assurance that President Hassan gave before the Vice President of the United States, Ms Kamala Harris, raised high hopes for investors across the globe. They believed that consistency and fulfilment of her (President Hassan) promises as President since taking office makes Tanzanians believe that it is only a matter of time and all will be achieved.

“Mama Samia has been a believer in economic diplomacy, an attitude that as a country we have missed for almost more than five years and led to the collapse of the private sector,” said Dr Ibrahim Mwaipaja, an economist from the College of Diplomacy. According to him, investors now feel safe in the country and many will continue to come for sectors including manufacturing and tourism.

“The United States is the most influential country in the world, and when you use it to launch a documentary like that, it is clear that the President is making a very big tourism announcement that will revolutionise the sector and the country’s economy as a whole,” said Dr Mwaipaja.

For his part, Dr Phidelis Rutayunga, a political analyst and lawyer based in Dar es Salaam said President Hassan has been committed to improving the political environment in the country and has been practising it.

“I saw one quote that said she was ready to pay the cost in the 2025 General Election, but she is determined to create a level playing ground when it comes to politics,”he said.

"This is a great statement that shows her goodwill for this nation,” he said.

“Speaking that way in a country like the United States, shows that she is ready to be held responsible not only by politicians and pro-democracy activists in Tanzania but also abroad if there is no implementation…,” added Dr Rutayunga.