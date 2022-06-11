Another accident kills five in Lushoto

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Lushoto. Five people died instantly and nine others were injured after a mini-bus they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned.

Lushoto District Commissioner in Tanga Region, Kalisti Lazaro said the accident happened on Friday June June in Mbaramo Village, Umba Division in the district.

Lazaro said the vehicle was returning to Dar es Salaam from Mbaramo Village where it had taken mourners to a funeral.

The district commissioner identified the dead as Sebastian Kamwedi (35), Godfrey Martin (70), Jackline Shemela (37), two-month-old baby Emanuel Philipo and Elly Gumbo.

He said six injured people have been taken to Bombo Referral Hospital in Tanga region whereas three are still receiving treatment at Mnazi Health Center in Lushoto district.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle failed to turn the corner which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Lazaro has called on visiting drivers to be careful as they climb the Usambara Mountains.

The accident came a few hours after another crash has claimed 20 lives in Mafinga Iringa leaving several injured.