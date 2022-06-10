Another court victory for Lengai Ole Sabaya and co-accused

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. The Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court has acquitted former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya and six others after evidence by prosecution was found to be inconclusive, thus failing to substantiate the charges against them.

The verdict was handed down on Friday, June 10 by Senior Resident Magistrate Patricia Kisinda, who was hearing the case.

This was the second legal victory for Sabaya, on May 6, 2022 won an appeal hearing before the Tanzania High Court in Arusha Region, which rejected a 30-year sentence handed down by the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court.

Judge Kisinda said that apart from those reasons, the court found that the indictment was flawed and that the evidence presented against them in court could not prove the charges.

Apart from Sabaya others are Enock Mnkeni, Watson Mwahomange, John Aweyo, Nyegu, Jackson Macha and Nathan Msuya.

Sabaya, Nyegu, Aweyo and Msuya are also facing charges of economic sabotage in the Moshi Resident Magistrate's Court.