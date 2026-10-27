Arusha steps up Ebola screening at Kenya border

Arusha. Arusha Region has stepped up measures to prevent Ebola from entering Tanzania, training more than 100 health workers, setting aside an isolation and treatment facility and strengthening screening at the Namanga border post following the confirmation of nine cases and two deaths in the neighbouring Kenya's first-ever outbreak of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease.

The measures are intended to ensure early detection and prompt management of suspected infections at the border, which serves as a major entry point for travellers moving between Tanzania and Kenya.

Kenya confirmed nine cases of Bundibugyo Ebola, including two deaths, by October 24, 2026, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The cases heightened concerns over the risk of cross-border transmission in the region.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Dr Toba Nguvila outlined the preparedness measures on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after inspecting screening procedures and the readiness of staff at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Longido District.

He said the region had trained more than 100 health workers from all seven district councils on preparedness and response to a possible Ebola outbreak.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Dr Toba Nguvila (centre) speaks with an officer at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post in Longido District, Arusha Region, during an inspection of preparedness to control the disease. PHOTO | COURTESY

“More than 100 staff have already received training on how to respond to an Ebola outbreak, and preparedness training has been completed,” he said.

Dr Nguvila said a facility had also been designated to isolate and treat people identified as having the disease.

“We have set aside a facility for people who may be identified as having Ebola, where they will receive treatment. We do not want any Tanzanian to die; we want everyone to remain safe,” he said.

He said that the government had supplied initial equipment to support the response, urging health workers at the border to screen all travellers carefully.

The procedures include preliminary health assessments and temperature checks, with anyone suspected of having an infection referred for further testing.

“Every traveller arriving at the Namanga border post must be properly screened. Ensure that you check everyone carefully and take their temperature as an initial step. If you suspect someone may be infected, refer them for further tests to establish whether they have the disease,” he said.

Dr Nguvila said Namanga was a critical point in preventing the spread of Ebola because an infected traveller allowed to enter Tanzania could expose others while travelling to Arusha and other destinations.

He urged border officials to remain vigilant and avoid becoming complacent in implementing the preventive measures.

“If all the necessary precautions are taken at the border, the risk of wider transmission can be reduced, and action can be taken quickly to contain the disease,” he said.

He also called on the public to observe recommended precautions and avoid unnecessary physical contact as part of efforts to minimise the risk of infection.

“Let us remain vigilant and take precautions. We must not assume that everyone is free of infection if we are to prevent this disease from entering our country,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has also strengthened screening requirements at the country's points of entry following the Ebola cases reported in Kenya. The measures include health declarations, temperature checks and 21-day monitoring for travellers assessed to be at high risk of infection.

Namanga Customs Officer Lenny Mkola said the border post was prepared to continue implementing preventive measures because of its importance as a gateway into Tanzania.

“Namanga is a one-stop border post that receives many visitors from neighbouring countries entering Tanzania. It is a major gateway for passenger traffic within the East African Community, and our preparedness and efforts to prevent the disease are progressing well,” he said.