Experts come up with ‘seven-point package’ to shield Kenya from Ebola

Nairobi. Kenya will deploy regional public health experts at high-risk border crossings with Uganda and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Tuesday as it steps up measures to prevent the cross-border spread of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease.

The deployment forms part of a seven-point regional preparedness package launched on October 22 by the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) in collaboration with Kenya’s Ministry of Health, following an imported case linked to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Experts from ECSA-HC and partner countries, including Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique and Kenya, will assess preparedness at priority entry points, identify operational gaps and recommend measures to strengthen disease surveillance and response.

The initial focus will be JKIA and three land crossings connecting Kenya to Uganda: Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha.

ECSA-HC Director General Dr Ntuli A. Kapologwe said effective border protection required more than screening travellers, stressing the importance of trained personnel, clear procedures and timely information-sharing.

“Ebola can cross a country, and a continent, in days, by road and by air. A Point of Entry is the first line of defence, and it is only as strong as the people, procedures and information flows behind it,” he said at the launch.

The seven-point package includes readiness assessments using the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) assessment tool for points of entry, simulation exercises, contingency planning, harmonised operating procedures, event-based surveillance, digital monitoring and 21-day traveller follow-up.

It also covers infection prevention and control, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as laboratory preparedness and biosafety.

The measures are designed to identify weaknesses before an outbreak escalates, improve coordination among agencies and link border screening with county-level surveillance systems and rapid response teams. The 21-day follow-up period is intended to help identify exposed travellers who develop symptoms after leaving an entry point.

Kenya National Public Health Institute Head of Disease Surveillance Dr Daniel Lang’at welcomed the initiative, saying prevention remained central to containing the virus.

“If we focus on preventing the disease, which is our priority now, we can be able to contain the virus. We believe this package that has been launched today will support our efforts as a country,” he said.

The deployment builds on a regional preparedness programme launched by ECSA-HC in May following confirmation of Bundibugyo virus disease in the DRC. Supported by the World Bank-funded Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Programme (HEPRRP), the initiative targets 30 high-risk entry points along 16 major trade corridors across 10 countries.

By October 22, ECSA-HC said the programme had covered nine entry points along the Zambia-DRC, Zambia-Zimbabwe and Rwanda-DRC borders. Kenya’s imported case has prompted a renewed focus on preparedness at its strategic entry points.

According to a WHO update published on October 23, the DRC had recorded 9,704 confirmed cases and 4,687 deaths as of October 20. Kenya had reported nine confirmed cases, including two deaths, while Nigeria had also confirmed an imported case.

The eight additional cases in Kenya were linked to the initial imported case, with WHO reporting no evidence of wider community transmission.

The cases have also renewed debate over aviation safety and whether flight restrictions are an effective response to Ebola outbreaks.

ECSA-HC Senior Medical Epidemiologist and HEPRRP Coordinator Dr Mohamed Mohamed said countries should prioritise safer air travel rather than blanket flight suspensions.

“The goal is not to stop flights, but to make air travel safer. Countries need to strengthen risk-based screening, ensure timely reporting of suspected cases, share information across borders and follow up travellers who may have been exposed for 21 days. These measures help protect public health while keeping essential travel and trade moving,” he said.

WHO advises against travel and trade restrictions, warning that they could divert movement towards informal crossings where travellers are less likely to be monitored.