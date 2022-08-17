At least 19 die in Mbeya road carnage

By Saddam Sadick More by this Author

Mbeya. At least 19 people have been reported dead following a road carnage in Mbeya yesterday with 10 others sustaining severe injuries.

The accident which involved a lorry, a bus and a car happened at Shamwengo near Inyala Gas Station in Mbeya Region.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei confirmed the accident, explaining that it appeared that the brakes of the lorry carrying a container had failed causing it to hit Super Rojas Bus travelling from Mbeya to Njombe, and the lorry continued to descend hitting a car which led to the death of 19 people and 10 others with severe injuries.

The death toll is feared to increase as the injured victims were rushed to hospitals as the police gathered more information.

“The number of deaths is not yet clear, we are waiting for details from a doctor’s report. So far, the injured have been taken to such hospitals as Igawilo and Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital,” said Mr Matei.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the cause of the accident was break failure in the lorry.

A witness of the accident, Mr Marekani Mwaharemba, said before the accident, he was in a tri-cycle commonly known as Bajaji, whose driver attempted to get into the main road, before being stopped by passengers after noticing signs of danger ahead.

“Suddenly, I saw several vehicles going under the lorry. At least 60 people were involved in the grissly accident. I was shocked and started chasing away the children getting closer to the scene,” said Mr Mwaharemba.

Another witness, Mr Joseph Julius, said after the lorry hit the bus, the bus lost control plunging into the bush.

“I personally saw seven bodies lying breathless and others falling into the river,” he said.

Tanzania has experienced deadly accidents recently in the regions of Mwanza, Kagera, Simiyu, Arusha and Shinyanga.

Following the accidents, traffic police commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa announced a nationwide operation to control road carnage. He said the operation would also involve ‘alcohol tests’ to drivers, to nub drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

Commenting on the incident, Mbeya District Commissioner Rashid Chuachua said the government continue to closely monitor the conditions and health of the injured passengers to ensure they receive proper medical care in hospitals.

He said due to the frequency of road accidents in the area, they are in the process of upgrading the road to four lanes, noting that drivers need to take precautions.

“I send my condolences to the families that lost their beloved ones, I pray for those injured to get well soon. We are monitoring the health of those in hospitals to ensure that they receive timely proper medical care,” said Dr Chuachua.