ATCL denies suspending Chato route

Dar es Salaam. National carrier Air Tanzania (ATCL) has denied claims circulating on social media that it has suspended Chato's route saying they still ply the route twice a week.

Speaking to The Citizen, ATCL spokesperson, Josephat Kagirwa said the trips have never stopped since its commencement in January, 2021.

"The trips between Geita and Dar es Salaam is still available every Thursday and Saturday so the information provided is not true," said Kagirwa, adding that Chato Airport belongs to Geita.

He said that initially when the route was created they were ferrying 240 passengers per month but the number has since gone up to 358.