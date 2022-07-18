Barley farmers set to reap benefits of revived factory

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Barley farmers in the northern regions are expected to reap big with the planned revival of the Moshi malting plant next year.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) announced at the weekend that it will finally get the facility into operation after it halted operations in 2017.

Revival of the facility will see the plant’s capacity of processing barley – a key ingredient in the production of beer – shoot up to 30,000 tonnes a year from 15,000 tonnes previously.

The plant’s revival plan was unveiled over the weekend at Monduli Juu ward in Monduli district during Farmers’ Field Day by agricultural specialists working with the brewer.

Speaking during the event, a senior TBL official, Mr Joel Msechu, said the plant will be revived using the modern technology unlike the outdated machines it has been using.

“This means we will manage to minimise operating costs and increase the capacity of processing barley from 15,000 to 30,000 tonnes a year,” he said.

TBL was forced to halt operations at the plant due to high operating costs particularly water and energy running costs owing to out-dated technology.

“We were forced to make that decision as the operational costs became prohibitive. Once revived, we will minimise costs through new-age technology,” Mr Msechu said.

The company official elaborated that even after the revival of the plant next year, the annual production output would not hit 30,000 tonnes overnight but would be gradual.

“We will start with 12,000 tonnes a year in the first year, rising to 18,000 the following year and ultimately to 30,000 tonnes in subsequent years,” he said.

This, according to him, presents a profitable opportunity to barley farmers. It will encourage them to increase barley production and that TBL will continue to purchase barley from them.

“By buying the grains from them, the brewer will be empowering the farmers. We believe in the power of leveraging partnerships for sustainable development,” Mr Msechu said.

Farmers’ Field Day for the barley farmers has been organszed annually in the northern regions, including Monduli Juu ward, one of the leading barley production zones.

Through the event, the farmers are not only sensitized on the modern production techniques for the grains but how to access the markets for the crop.

“We often provide them with the necessary skills that enable them to utilize smart and sustainable agricultural practices for higher productivity,” another TBL official observed.

He added that Farmers’ Field Day organised by TBL for the barley farmers have helped to impart the needed skills for the cultivation of the cereal whose demand in the beverage industry remain high.

“This has been a great platform for sharing agricultural practices to boost productivity and yields, as well as networking with industry stakeholders.

“Farmers are provided with feedback on previous season’s crop, and learn from demonstration plots that showcase efficient farming practices.

“TBL also use these events to showcase its commitment to working directly with smallholder farmers and providing a reliable market for their produce.

Last year, the event targeted grape farmers and saw great success in bridging the gap to all farmers and kicked off TBL’s direct contracting programme for grape farmers, with the aim to develop the grape industry and to contribute to a sustainable supply of grapes in the country.

In attendance at the weekend’s event were key stakeholders including barley farmers, TBL representatives, financial institutions, insurance, and the extension officers.

Others were the agricultural scientific researchers involved in the development of agricultural techniques and new seed stock from both the public and private sectors.