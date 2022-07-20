Bashe promises to work on challenges facing cane farmers in Kilombero

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Minister of Agriculture Mr Hussein Bashe has called Kilombero Sugar Company Limited and growers to review the cane supply agreement to see areas where growers’ revenue can be improved as well as to create transparency in their revenue sharing model.

Mr Bashe was responding to various challenges raised by growers in the recent meeting held at Ruaha village in Kilombero that was attended by officials from the company who are the main partners working with the sugarcane growers in the Kilombero valley.

A statement released by the company said that, “In preparation of the factory expansion, I will form a team to be led by the deputy permanent secretary of the ministry to monitor the process of reviewing and improving the cane supply agreement and the team will involve farmers in the process,” he said.

Also he promised farmers that the government will work closely with the company to create a system that ensures transparency on sucrose content to reassure growers that they are getting paid an amount based on the sucrose content of their cane.

On irrigation, he said, the government will develop infrastructure and form a special commission to oversee irrigation format that works for the company.

On the shortages that led to rising prices of fertilizers, the minister informed the growers that the government is working on introducing a fertilizer subsidy scheme for all farmers in Tanzania which will benefit them and alleviate the current challenge of the rising price.

Also growers asked the minister for education on various areas to improve their yield per hectare. Currently, growers produce an average of 20 tonnes per hectare and there is potential to grow their yield to 70 tonnes per hectare.

In response to that, the company informed the minister that they have started connecting growers with various institutions for education and support in improving their farming practices and business skills.