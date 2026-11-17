







Dar es Salaam. Health and nutrition experts have warned that belly fat is not always a result of poor eating habits, saying hormonal imbalances, thyroid disorders and prolonged stress can also contribute to abdominal fat and weight gain, even among people who eat healthily and exercise regularly.

They say the common assumption that excess belly fat is solely linked to unhealthy diets overlooks other factors that influence how the body regulates metabolism, uses energy and stores fat.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hormonal imbalance occurs when the body produces too much or too little of one or more hormones, which act as chemical messengers coordinating different bodily functions.

When hormone levels are disrupted, processes such as metabolism and weight regulation can also be affected, making weight management more complicated.

Nutrition expert Gerard Moses said hormonal imbalances affect both men and women and could help explain why some people develop excess weight despite maintaining active lifestyles.

“There are people with belly fat who are physically fit and whose jobs involve a lot of movement. This tells us that weight gain and abdominal fat are not necessarily caused by poor eating habits alone,” he said.

Mr Moses explained that hormonal changes could influence how the body processes food and stores fat, meaning that eating well and engaging in demanding physical activities do not automatically guarantee weight loss.

He also cautioned against judging the nutritional value of food simply by whether it is processed or obtained directly from farms, saying the body needs an adequate supply of essential nutrients.

“Sometimes we eat foods that do not contain sufficient vitamins, minerals and energy to meet the body's nutritional requirements,” he said.

Beyond food choices, Mr Moses pointed to early eating habits and their influence on long-term food preferences, arguing that exposure to excessive sugar consumption from childhood could make dietary changes difficult later in life.

He said people should also pay attention to changes in their bodies, including unexplained weight gain, persistent fatigue, mood swings, hair loss and changes in skin condition.

Difficulty sleeping and reduced sexual desire could also warrant medical attention.

Some of these changes may be associated with thyroid disorders, which can affect the body's ability to regulate metabolism.

Nutrition expert Radhia Nurdin said the thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays an important role in controlling how efficiently the body uses energy.

“The thyroid gland sits in your neck and controls metabolism. It plays an important role in helping the body burn energy,” she said.

She added that hormonal changes were not limited to women, noting that declining testosterone levels in men could also affect body composition.

“As testosterone levels decrease due to factors such as age, obesity or hypogonadism, the body tends to store more fat and lose lean muscle mass,” Ms Nurdin said.

While thyroid and testosterone changes can influence weight, another hormone associated with stress may also complicate the situation.

Dr Magnus Msango said elevated cortisol levels, particularly when combined with prolonged stress and excessive exercise without adequate recovery, could make weight management more challenging.

He encouraged people to adopt moderate physical activities, particularly walking, instead of relying exclusively on intense workouts.

“Walking for 30 minutes every day, or at least five times a week, can help manage stress levels and regulate blood sugar,” he said.

He also stressed that rest should be part of a healthy lifestyle, urging people to set aside time to recover, spend time with family and friends and engage in activities that bring them happiness.

The importance of managing stress, however, extends beyond physical exercise and rest.

Psychologist Shabani Riziki said social media had become another source of pressure, with constant exposure to other people's lifestyles and achievements sometimes creating unrealistic expectations.

He urged people to establish boundaries around social media use and avoid measuring their success against what they see online.

“You need to understand your abilities and limitations in life. Not everything you see is something you must have, and not everyone who displays an impressive lifestyle on social media is necessarily living the life you imagine,” he said.

Mr Riziki also encouraged people to revive face-to-face interactions by making time to meet friends, relatives and family members rather than relying almost entirely on telephone conversations.