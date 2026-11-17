







Uyui. Despite policies and legislation providing a framework for ensuring communities have access to improved water sources, inadequate access to the resource remains a challenge in some parts of Tanzania.

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An investigation has established that residents in parts of Makazi, Ufuluma, Usagari, Ndono and Ibiri wards in Uyui District, Tabora Region, have to walk between three and five kilometres in search of water.

The journeys take up a significant part of their mornings, before residents can attend to other household responsibilities, farming and business activities. Women and children bear much of the burden of fetching water.

The situation is reflected in the 2022 Population and Housing Census, whose report on Tabora Region’s population and socio-economic profile shows that 78.3 percent of households in Uyui used unimproved sources of drinking water, while only 21.7 percent had access to improved sources.

Policy and legal frameworks

Commenting on the legal and policy frameworks governing water provision, lawyer Dr Onesmo Kyauke says Tanzania has sound and enforceable frameworks, stressing that the relevant authorities must be held accountable for addressing shortages in underserved areas.

“We do not have a problem with laws or policies. What is perhaps needed is greater accountability and a faster pace of implementation to end this problem,” he says.

Dr Kyauke acknowledges that several areas continue to experience water shortages but says significant progress has been made across the country, particularly over the past 15 years.

“Despite these challenges, if you compare the water situation in the country about 15 years ago with what we have today, you will realise that a lot of work has been done. The Lake Victoria water project, in particular, has helped many areas,” he says.

The National Water Policy of 2002, revised in 2025, emphasises the need to ensure that rural water projects are properly regulated, operated and sustainably managed by legally established institutions with adequate capacity to fulfil their responsibilities.

Similarly, the Water Supply and Sanitation Act No. 5 of 2019 provides the legal framework for the management and development of water supply and sanitation services in the country.

Under the law, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) is responsible for developing and sustainably managing rural water supply and sanitation projects.

What Ruwasa is doing in Tabora

Addressing the water challenges in Uyui, Tabora Ruwasa Manager Hatari Kapufi says limited groundwater resources in many parts of the region are among the factors contributing to inadequate water access.

“Tabora's challenge is that it is a region with limited groundwater resources. As a result, efforts to serve the population are increasingly focusing on alternative sources, including Lake Victoria,” he says.

He identifies the region's vast geographical size as another challenge, noting that extending essential services to every area cannot be achieved overnight.

“Significant work has been done and efforts are continuing, but providing services is not something that can be completed in a single day,” he says.

In efforts to address the challenge, Deputy Minister for Water Kundo Mathew, during a visit to Tabora in October 2026, directed water authorities in the region to strengthen service delivery in areas facing water shortages.

“All projects being implemented in this region must be completed on time so that residents who have not yet been reached by the service can access water,” she directed.

In its 2026/27 budget estimates, the Ministry of Water said the government, in collaboration with stakeholders, had continued to improve rural water and sanitation services through the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of infrastructure, alongside efforts to strengthen service management.

The government aims to ensure that 90 percent of the rural population has access to clean and safe water by 2030.

The ministry reported that rural water access had reached an average of 85.2 percent by December 2025, up from 83.1 percent in December 2024.

“The increase in water access resulted from the completion of 54 projects involving 946 water collection points, benefiting approximately 493,932 people in 151 villages. Their completion brought the total number of rural residents accessing water services to 38,611,800,” the ministry said.

Stakeholder participation

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) lecturer and economist Professor Haji Semboja says inadequate stakeholder engagement is among the factors contributing to the country's water challenges.

“Water is an essential service. Water is life and a fundamental human need. The country's water challenges are a result of inadequate commitment from stakeholders,” he says.

Professor Semboja argues that Tanzania has substantial water resources and plans to extend improved water services to all citizens.

However, he says the failure to translate these plans into universal access has left some communities without reliable services, partly because of insufficient stakeholder commitment.

“Tanzania is estimated to possess 22 percent of the world's freshwater resources for human use. It cannot be said to lack water because of scarcity. We also have a sound water policy and leaders with sufficient expertise to implement it. What is needed is the commitment of all stakeholders to drive the implementation of existing plans and policies,” he says.

What the CAG found

The Controller and Auditor General's (CAG) 2023/24 audit report on development projects examined five rural water projects implemented under Ruwasa between the 2020/21 and 2023/24 financial years.

The projects included the Kigwa water project in Uyui District, Tabora Region, which cost Sh11.93 billion and the Igogo water project in Igurubi, Igunga District, which cost Sh20.43 billion.

The audit found that assessments of water source capacity and raw water quality for the projects examined had been conducted only once. This limited the ability to identify seasonal changes in water quality and availability.

The report attributed the shortcomings to the absence of comprehensive feasibility studies examining all project components before the designs were finalised.