BMF to mark second anniversary with symposium in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam. The Benjamin Mkapa Foundation has organised a symposium to discuss how to accelerate the transformation of health systems in Tanzania in partnership with the Private Sector as part of the second anniversary of the death of its founder, Former President Benjamin Mkapa.

The two-day symposium is expected to take place on July 13 and 14, in Zanzibar under the motto ‘Resilient leadership inspiring change for all’.

Some of the high profile attendees will include President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi.

Speaking to reporters today June 29, the CEO of the foundation, Dr Ellen Mkondya-Senkoro said the symposium will be attended by government officials from mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, members of non-governmental organizations and development partners.

"The stakeholder panel will analyse in detail the importance of business in investment in the health sector as well as look at innovation in projects and strategies to change partnerships between government and the private sector, public and private institutions in bringing health care to all," said Dr. Ellen.

She said through the topic, participants will be able to hear discussions on the efforts of government partnerships in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, the private sector and development partners and those that continue to be contributed by the institution.

"This is to ensure that everyone, wherever they are, has access to quality health care," said Dr Ellen.

Speaking on the two years without its founding Chairman Dr Mkondya-Senkoro said the foundations on which the BMF was built has made it possible for them to sail through.

"For two years without our founder, the institution was built on self-development systems under the board of trustees, we continued to work as usual, we continued with the same development partners and we have added others," she said

She said in the meantime, the institution has continued to be innovative in adding other projects in collaboration with the government including during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have also continued to expand further programs to reach Unguja and Pemba and have been able to deploy more than 100 specialists including doctors and nurses who provide services especially to mother and child, tuberculosis," she said.

President Mkapa passed away on the eve of July 24, 2020 in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving medical treatment.







