Bongo Flava artiste Maunda Zorro killed in a car accident

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Maunda Zorro has died in a car accident took place on Wednesday April 13,in Dar es Salaam.

Her death was confirmed by her brother Banana Zorro saying he was with her few hours before the accident occurred.

The two siblings were at the funeral of their long time close friend, according to Banana and at 10pm he received reports of his sister’s death from a family member.

Early reports has it that the car Maunda was driving hit by a truck carrying sand.

"The family of Zahir Ally Zorro (their father), we are saddened to announce the death of our daughter / sister Maunda Hellen Zorro which occurred yesterday (Wednesday April 13) in a car accident in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam,” Banana wrote on Instagram account.

He added: We will provide more information later, funeral arrangements are taking place at Maweni Kigamboni at the home of Mzee Zorro.

Maunda who was famed for songs such as ‘Nataka Niwe Wako’ and ‘Mapenzi Ya Wawili’ is survived by three sons.