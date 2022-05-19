Canada funds maternal health services in Makambako

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government of Canada has invested $300,903.89 about Sh543, 835billion to enable women and girls access maternal health services and youth friendly health services in Makambako.

Marie Stopes’ executive director Mr Vadacanthara Chandrashekar said yesterday at the launch of a polyclinic in the region.

She made the remarks in a press statement that the clinic launched will also include the screening of cervical cancer, reproductive maternal child and adolescent health.

“To support the government to improve health services across the country, we have decided to extend our services in the respective region in order to reach a huge number of women and girls’ access to maternal health services,” he said.

According to him, among others health services to access include family planning, cervical cancer screening, ultrasound, and vaccination neonatal and antenatal,” he said.

Mr Chandrasherkar noted that the construction of such clinics is a continuing effort to support the government in bringing health services close to patients, especially those in need of maternal health services.

Canada high commissioner to Tanzania, head of development Ms Helen Fytche said they decided to contribute Sh543.9 because her government appreciates government efforts to expand gender equality.

“In order to ensure effectiveness of services at the center, health providers have received special training in order to prioritize issues and abide by the issues that focus to support gender equality in providing friendly health services especially to youth, women and girls across the country,” he said.

The center has a special room to provide health services to youth thus, an opportunity for them to access friendly health services with confidentiality to adolescents.