CCM dismisses claims Samia refused to leave meeting for nomination deliberations

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has dismissed as “baseless and misleading” claims suggesting that President Samia Suluhu Hassan refused to step out of the party’s National Congress to allow delegates to deliberate her nomination for the presidency.

The ruling party says the allegations—widely circulated online—were propagated by people who harbor ill intentions against their party as part of what it termed as “childish and reckless propaganda.”

Speaking in Zanzibar, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, who serves as Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training in CCM’s Special NEC Committee, said the claims were part of a deliberate campaign to mislead the public and sow confusion within the party.

He said the viral video being cited had been taken out of context. “What is being circulated was from a session discussing the implementation of the party’s election manifesto.

In it, the Chairperson [President Hassan] emphasised that the agenda was not confidential and should be discussed openly,” said Mr Mbeto.

He clarified that President Hassan stepped aside as required when the time came to deliberate the nomination of presidential candidates, handing over the chair to her deputy, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the party.