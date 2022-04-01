CCM endorses Kinana as party deputy chairperson (Mainland)

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) special general assembly has endorsed former Secretary General Abdulrahman Kinana as the new vice chairman (Mainland) with 100 percent of all votes cast.

Mr Kinana is succeeding, Mr Philip Mangula who resigned on March 31, after serving in the position for 10 years dating back to 2012.

He gathered all 1875 votes casted, according to Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson who was the returning officer.

After he was announced Kinana went to seat at the high table joining other top CCM leaders including former Presidents and the Chairperson Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking shortly after his endorsement, Kinana thanked CCM Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and for putting trust in him promising not to let her down.

“You have put trust in me, I will strive to fulfill the aspirations of our Chairperson (President Samia). I will not let you down,” he said.

Also, Kinana pledged to strengthen CCM so that it becomes strong party that is acceptable to all Tanzanians.

He said they should stand with justice so as to make CCM a democratic party, free from hypocrisy, favoritism, corruption or undue populism.

"Other thing is people should be free to express their ideas, people have to be free to express their ideas. No one has the intellectual property, we must promote democracy and we must stand with democracy," Kinana said.

The long time CCM cadre served as Secretary General before resigning on May 28, 2018, something that sparked speculations that he was unhappy with the then verification of party’s properties.