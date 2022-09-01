Census: Over 99 percent Tanzanians counted

By Naomi Achieng More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Until yesterday, 99.93 percent of households in the country had been reached for enumeration, the government said in a press release availed to media.

This suggests that only 0.07 percent of households were not reached by census clerks.

“We are positive that by September 5, 2022, the remaining untouched households will all be accessed by the census clerk,” the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistician general, Dr Albina Chuwa, exuded her optimism.

Dr Chuwa reminded those who were not counted to call the NBS’s call centre number so that arrangements for their enumeration could be made.

She went further saying that those who were not counted could alternatively go directly to their local government offices and leave their particulars so that the clerks could pick them for other due procedures. Meanwhile, Dr Chuwa said when it came to the Building Census, the total number of buildings that had been counted by yesterday was 6.4 million.

“Our target is to reach 12.7 million buildings by tomorrow (today) for the whole country,” she said. Furthermore, Dr Chuwa insists that the temporary employment agreement for the 2022 Population and Housing Census Jobs between the National Statistics Office and Census Clerks or Supervisors, which started on August 21, 2022, will come to an end on September 1, 2022.

This suggests that from September 2 to September 5, 2022, those who have not been counted will have to contact local government leaders or call the numbers that have been provided so that the procedure for collecting the information could be followed.

Meanwhile, Dr Chuwa said the budget approved by the Parliament for the 2022/23 financial year was Sh400 billion, equivalent to an average of Sh6, 265 per person.