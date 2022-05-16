Chadema 19 MPs to continue serving, says High Court

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court in Dar es Salaam has on Monday May 19, ruled that the 19 special seat members of parliament expelled by Chadema to continue serving to as MPs untill their application for a permit to file objection of their expulsion is heard and ruled.

Earlier in the day the Speaker of Parliament Tilia Ackson had said she was waiting for a court’s decision regarding the matter. She was speaking in parliament where she admitted that she had received an email from Chadema's General Secretary John Mnyika regarding the status of the MPs.

The 19 special seats Members of Parliament were expelled by last week by the party’s governing council that sat in Dar es Salaam.

Also Read: Court to determine when Chadema rebel MPs leave Parliament, says Speaker

She was speaking in parliament whereby she admitted that she had received an email from Chadema's General Secretary John Mnyika regarding the status of the MPs.

She, however, said that she was informed by the 19 MPs that they had already filed a case at the High Court against the Chadema’s decision to strip them of party membership by the Central Committee and later the party’s governing council rejected their appeal.

“According to our constitution the authority responsible for justice is the court. So in a country that is led by the rule of law one pillars should not interfere with the duties of the other,” she said.

The Speaker added that: Parliament cannot interfere with the judicial process and must await a court decision.

In addition, she said that she is the only responsible to speak anything regarding the matter of the 19 MPs.

“If there are questions on these lawmakers the one to be asked is the Speaker and should the court decide otherwise I will come and announce here,” she said.

While the Speaker was speaking of the matter, 10 of the 19 MPs, were present in the house with some asking questions to ministers on various issues.

Those appeared in parliament today are; Sophia Mwakagenda, Conchesta Rwamlaza, Cecilia Pareso, Tunza Malapo, Grace Tendega, Jessica Kishoa, Nusrat Hanje, Esther Matiko, Kunti Majala and Hawa Mwaifunga.