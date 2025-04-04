Chadema divided as 55 cadres oppose 'No Reforms, No Election' position

Dar es Salaam. Internal divisions are surfacing within the opposition party Chadema as the "No Reforms, No Election" campaign continues in the Southern Zone, following its conclusion in the Nyasa Zone.

Some members and leaders within the party have voiced their opposition to this stance, despite its official endorsement by the party's senior leadership.

Reports indicate that disciplinary action has already been taken against certain members, including the removal of Mr Julius Mwita, the party's Secretariat Secretary, allegedly for opposing the decision.

The party is also facing unrest among a group of parliamentary aspirants known as G55, who have raised objections to the boycott.

While they support the call for electoral reforms, they disagree with the decision to abstain from the elections.

The G55 group—comprising former Members of Parliament, councillors, and other party leaders—believe that Chadema should participate in the upcoming elections and field candidates for all positions.

They have submitted a memorandum to Chadema’s Secretary-General, John Mnyika, outlining their reasons for opposing the "No Reforms, No Election" stance.

In recent days, messages from the G55 network have been circulating on WhatsApp and social media, articulating their position.

A key argument from the group is that Chadema’s strategy to block the October 2025 general election is unlikely to succeed, given that elections are constitutionally mandated by the United Republic of Tanzania's Constitution.

Article 65 of the Constitution stipulates that general elections for the President, Members of Parliament, and councillors must take place every five years.

The G55 members contend that a boycott will deprive Chadema members, particularly those aspiring to become MPs or councillors, of the opportunity to stand for election.

They also argue that abstaining from the election will leave Chadema without representation in key decision-making bodies, hindering its ability to contribute to national progress.

As a solution, they have proposed strategies to safeguard votes and prevent electoral fraud at polling stations.

In response, senior party leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the "No Reforms, No Election" campaign.

On April 3, 2025, during a meeting at Chadema’s headquarters in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, party Chairman Tundu Lissu emphasised that the party would not relent in its efforts, assuring members that the party would survive without participating in the election.

Mr Lissu further stressed that any Chadema member with serious aspirations for a parliamentary seat should align with the party’s call for change.

He advised those hoping to contest the 2025 elections to reconsider their plans under the current circumstances.

On April 4, 2025, Chadema’s Deputy Secretary-General for Tanzania Mainland, Mr Aman Golugwa, responded to the G55 memorandum, stating that the issues raised were not insurmountable.

He acknowledged receiving the G55 memorandum, which supports electoral reforms but disagrees with the boycott.

Mr Golugwa emphasised that the party would continue its education campaign to ensure that members fully understood the position, especially as the election date draws nearer.

The G55 group, representing a faction within Chadema, argues that their stance reflects broader concerns.

They point out that other political parties are progressing with plans to participate in the election, while religious leaders are urging citizens to register as voters.

The group warns that continuing with the boycott could damage the party’s credibility and alienate key members, potentially resulting in long-term consequences.

They suggest that Chadema should begin preparations for the election while maintaining its commitment to advocating for free and credible elections.

In his reply, Golugwa reiterated that there was nothing in the G55 memorandum that could not be addressed.