Chadema to meet over 19 Special Seats lawmakers

Dar es Salaam. Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe yesterday led the ‘Mguu kwa Mguu’ fundraiser to collect funds for financing a meeting of the National Council slated for April 25, this year.

A source who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak told Mwananchi yesterday that the money would also cover expenses of other operations.

“The party is expected to run several operations that aim at strengthening the party,” said the source.

Mr Mbowe arrived at the Masista area in Kunduchi at around 12:40pm.

Through the fundraiser, the firebrand politician visited traders in the area, explained to them the purpose of the campaign and mobilised them to contribute.

Mr Mbowe was guarded by party security officers Halfan Bwire Hassan, Adam Hassan Kasekwa and Mohammed Abdillahi Ling’wenya.

Chadema has always rejected government subventions citing irregularities that marred the 2020 General Election.

The party is also organising ‘Join the Chain’ campaign under vice chairman Tundu Lissu who is residing in Belgium.

Announcing the party’s Central Committee (CC) resolutions on March 18, 2022, Mr Mbowe said the National Council would among other things discuss and make decision on appeals submitted by 19 delisted women members.

These were sacked by the CC held in November 2020 after being implicated in violating party procedures for taking oath as Special Seats MPs.

They are: Halima Mdee, Esther Matiko, Grace Tendega, Cecilia Pareso, Ester Bulaya, Agnesta Lambart, Nusrati Hanje, Jesca Kishoa, Hawa Mwaifunga, Tunza Malapo and Asia Mohammed.

Others are; Felister Njau, Nagenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Kunti Majala, Stella Fiao, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba and Conchesta Rwamlaz