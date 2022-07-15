Chinese, Local firms ink MoU on agro-machinery business

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Eight Chinese manufacturers of food processing machines have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MuO) domestic processors in order to boost their access to local and foreign markets.

Through the East African Commercial and Logistic Center (EACLC), the Chinese companies signed the MoU s with the nuts and maize processors to purchase and utilize the machinery from the Asian country.

EACLC director general Ms Cathy Wangy said one of the eight companies has inked the deal to import the steel sheets expected to arrive in the country.

“Agriculture machines have proved to have huge potential in the market. We will carry out an assessment to establish exactly on the performance of these equipment after the exhibitions,” she said during the 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair(DITF).

This year’s 46th DITF started on June 28 and is expected to conclude on July 13, participating 3,200 local companies and 180 foreign companies from 21 countries.

Speaking at the EACC deputy minister for Land and Human Settlement Development Mr. Ridhwani Kikwete commented on the Chinese companies for bringing attractive products.

"The government is impressed with the products you are showcasing because of the way they are demanded by the Tanzania farmers,” he said.

He said Tanzania will strengthen bilateral ties with China, challenging more foreign firms to partner with the public and private sector in the country in order to expand their business.

A representative from Kibaha Waw Sinoray, Mr Ally Mrisho during the exhibition said the firm has sld seven gutters to farmers.

“We have received orders from other farmers detailing the types and specifications of equipment demanded,” he said.

Some of the companies that have signed MoUinclude Shan Dong Xingfeng flour machinery limited, Shandong Sishui Haiyunfood processing machine co ltd, Sino-Agri ShengBang Agricultural production materials (shandong) co ltd, SMS co Limited, Weihan Zhihuigang InternationalTrade co ltd, Shandong Wuzheng group, Shandong Haisheng Jingmi Jine.