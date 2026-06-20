Chinese national arrested over alleged assault on co-workers in Morogoro

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region have arrested a Chinese national employed by TBEA Company on allegations of assaulting two fellow workers with a blunt object in Mvomero District, while a search continues for another suspect who allegedly fled after the incident.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Endrew Kantimbo told journalists on June 20, 2026, that the suspect, identified as Zhou Zhi, 36, works as a tower technician for TBEA Company.

Mr Kantimbo said the incident occurred on June 19, 2026, at Sokoine Ranch hamlet in Wami Sokoine Village, Dakawa Ward, Mvomero District.

He alleged that Zhou Zhi, together with another Chinese national, assaulted Stephen Athuman Mwampaka, 44, a driver employed by TBEA, and Mbaraka Selemani Ally, 18, a casual labourer, using a blunt object.

The two victims sustained injuries to various parts of their bodies and received treatment. Police said investigations are continuing to establish the motive behind the attack.

The suspect is being held at Mvomero Police Station for questioning and will be arraigned once investigations are completed.

Police are also searching for another suspect, identified as Yung Lu, who is alleged to have been involved in the assault.

In a separate development, police have arrested Fadhili Shedrack Nyambalo, 19, and several other suspects in connection with the theft of three Haojue motorcycles and a series of mobile phone robberies reported in different parts of Mvomero District between May 21 and May 28 this year.