Concern as safety gaps leave fuel station workers exposed









Dar es Salaam. Some fuel station workers in Tanzania are working without protective footwear, gloves or masks and with little or no training on how to respond to fires, raising concerns over workplace safety in an industry that handles highly flammable substances.

An investigation by Mwananchi in Mbeya and Tanga regions found that some attendants begin work after receiving basic instructions on serving customers and operating fuel pumps, without being trained on how to use firefighting equipment or protect themselves from prolonged exposure to fuel vapour and other chemicals.

The findings raise questions about who is responsible for ensuring the safety of workers before an accident occurs.

Workers’ accounts

“I started work by being shown how to operate the fuel pump, record the amount of money and open fuel tank caps,” says Anna Mwakipesile, a resident of Kiwira in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region.

Speaking to Mwananchi on August 22, 2026, Ms Mwakipesile said she had worked at different fuel stations since 2020 but had received no formal safety training.

“I have never been given any other instructions and, in my experience, I have never seen inspectors apart from a pump inspector whom I saw once,” she says.

She said she was not provided with safety shoes, gloves or a mask, and had not undergone a health examination before starting work.

“I do not see the need for those things because I have never experienced any problems,” she says.

Her experience was similar to that of Mohamed Mngodo, who has worked at a fuel station in Mkata, Handeni District, Tanga Region, for three years.

On February 25, 2026, Mwananchi found him working without protective equipment. He initially said he had only come in temporarily to help a colleague.

“I rushed here from home after my colleague asked me to help for a while, but I have the equipment,” he said. When he was found in the same situation the following day, he said he had never used such equipment because he had not been inspected or questioned about it.

Mwananchi also observed attendants wearing open sandals, sitting near pumps while using mobile phones, chatting and eating close to fuel handling areas.

At a fuel station in Tukuyu, Rungwe District, Nsaji Mwainunu said she had not received safety training beyond instructions on operating the pump and opening fuel tank caps. “There was no safety training. I was shown how to serve customers. As for gloves, masks or other protective equipment, I have never seen them,” she says.

Grace Muro, who works at a fuel station along Mandela Road, Dar es Salaam, said some workers avoid protective equipment because they find it inconvenient.

“We have the equipment, but we find the safety shoes heavy and gloves make it difficult to count money, so we do not use them,” she says.

She added that some colleagues had left their jobs after developing illnesses, while some pregnant workers had complained of breathing difficulties after spending long periods near fuel pumps.

Health risks

Internal medicine specialist at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, Dr Ernest Winchislaus, says workers who operate without protective equipment risk health problems from exposure to petrol, diesel vapour and other chemicals.

“Repeated exposure to fuel vapour can cause headaches, dizziness, eye and respiratory irritation and reduced concentration,” he says. He says failure to use gloves can cause skin irritation, dryness and cracking, while open footwear increases the risk of slipping and injury in areas where fuel may be spilled.

“Protection is a basic part of workplace safety, not an option. Employers should invest in protective equipment, training and monitoring, while relevant authorities should increase inspections,” he says. Ramadhani Zuberi, a fuel attendant in Segera, Tanga Region, says he has noticed a change in his sense of smell since starting the job.

“Before I started this work, I could smell things well, but now I cannot identify smells quickly. I feel my sense of smell has diminished,” he says.

Inspection gaps

A fuel station supervisor in Tanga, who asked not to be named, says infrequent inspections have contributed to poor compliance with safety requirements. “The problem exists, and it is not small. Some workers are given protective equipment but do not use it,” he noted.

He added that the necessity of maintaining daily operations makes it remarkably challenging to dismiss non-compliant workers when substitute labor is scarce, largely due to the rapid rate at which staff enter and leave these roles. He highlights that high staff turnover creates a financial disincentive for business owners, who become reluctant to continuously invest in training and personal protective equipment for short-term employees.

“It is not that I am defending the owners, but that is the reality,” he explains. “A worker might stay for only two weeks or a month before leaving, so an owner can be hesitant to keep funding their training and equipment.” To address these vulnerabilities, he argues that routine regulatory inspections are vital to ensure fuel stations consistently enforce safety protocols and protective gear standards.

“When a long time passes without an inspection, some employers and workers start relaxing their compliance with safety procedures,” he says.

Lusajo Bukuku, a fuel station manager in Mbeya, says relevant authorities have inspected his station only twice since it was licensed and began operating in 2022.

CAG highlights OSHA gaps

The concerns come against the backdrop of wider inspection gaps identified by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, in his 2024/25 audit report released in April 2026.

The report found that the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) did not inspect 1,552 workplaces during 2024/25, up from 989 in 2021/22, 898 in 2022/23 and 1,168 in 2023/24.

According to the CAG, the situation was partly linked to inadequate strategies by OSHA to cope with the growing number of new workplaces being registered and included in inspection plans.

Of 80 inspections expected across different periods, only 16 workplaces were inspected, and just 22 of the inspections achieved a satisfactory level, equivalent to 28 percent. The CAG warned that workplaces that are not inspected may continue operating without fully complying with occupational safety and health requirements.

The effectiveness of OSHA’s oversight also came under discussion in Parliament on February 12, 2026, when the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development, Hawa Chakoma, said stronger OSHA oversight could help reduce costs incurred by the government and employers in treating and compensating workers who suffer occupational accidents or diseases.

On August 16, 2026, the committee also directed OSHA to establish a system for following up workers found to have health problems after medical examinations.

The directive was issued during a meeting to receive and discuss OSHA’s implementation report for the 2025/26 financial year.

According to the report, OSHA conducted health examinations for 845 workers in 2023/24, of whom 274 were found to have various illnesses. The committee also urged OSHA to continue educating employers and workers about occupational safety and health.

OSHA Chief Executive Khadija Mwenda assured the committee that the authority would continue educating stakeholders and enforcing the law to ensure workplaces are safe and healthy.