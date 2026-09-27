VP gets successor at Energy docket as former TRC boss gets ministerial post

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Juma Zuberi Homera as Minister for Energy, filling the position left vacant after Deogratius Ndejembi was elevated to Vice President last month.

The appointment is part of changes to the Cabinet announced on Sunday, September 27, 2026, which also saw changes at the ministries responsible for Works and Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, State House, Bakari Machumu, and announced by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, Dr Homera has moved from the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs to Energy.

The Energy portfolio became vacant after Mr Ndejembi, who had been appointed Energy Minister following the formation of the Cabinet in November 2025, was selected for the Vice Presidency after the resignation of Emmanuel Nchimbi.

Ndejembi was sworn in as Vice President on August 29. The Ministry of Energy subsequently held a farewell ceremony for him on September 9, marking his departure from the ministry.

Dr Homera, the MP for Namtumbo, now takes over a ministry overseeing electricity, petroleum, natural gas and other strategic areas of the energy sector. He had served as Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs since the formation of the new Cabinet in November 2025.

Before becoming a legislauor, Mr Homera formerly worked as Regional Commissioner for Mbeya and Katavi.

The President also appointed Masanja Kungu Kadogosa as Minister for Works. Mr Kadogosa previously served as Director General of Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and is currently a member of Parliament for Bariadi Rural and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Investments.

Mr Abdallah Ulega, who previously served as Minister for Works, has been appointed Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

The President also appointed Asha Khamis Abdulla as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, responsible for financial management.

Prof Bruno Sunguya has been appointed Chief Medical Officer, while Jabiri Omari Makame becomes Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council.

Dr Idrissa Muslim Hijja has been appointed Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO of the United Republic of Tanzania.