Conjoined twins separated dies a month after sibling

Dar es Salaam. Rehema, the nine-month old twin who survived after the conjoined twin separation surgery held at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), has also died, the hospital has confirmed.

Rehema died on Thursday, August 12, one month after the separation and a death of her sibling Neema who passed away on July 10, 2022 while she was in the intensive care unit.

The news of her death was confirmed by MNH Head of the Public Relations Unit, Aminiel Aligaesha on Friday August 12, 2022.

"It is true that Rehema passed away yesterday,” he said.

Her condition was stable but suddenly changed and was taken to Intensive Care Unit where she died, according to the twins’ grandmother Dorica Josiah.

Rehema and Neema were separated on July 1 in a rare and complex surgery that took seven hours involving 31 medical experts from Tanzania and Ireland.

Earlier, Dr Zaitun Bokhary, MNH’s Head of Pediatric Surgical unit said the most difficult part of the entire surgery was liver separation which was completely conjoined.