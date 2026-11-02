Construction boom attracts Kenyan firm

Dar es Salaam. Growing demand for construction materials, driven by investment in housing, commercial properties and hospitality facilities, is attracting foreign businesses to Tanzania, with Kenya-based company entering the Tanzanian market to tap into the expanding opportunities.

The company, which deals in tiles, sanitaryware, taps, kitchen fittings and other home-finishing products, already opened a showroom in Dar es Salaam, where it plans to sell products sourced locally and internationally.

Its entry comes amid increased construction activity in residential, commercial and hospitality properties, creating opportunities for suppliers and domestic manufacturers seeking access to a growing market. Speaking yesterday during the opening of the Tile & Carpet Living in Style showroom, Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) Architectural Section manager Mr Godfrey Mwakabole said rising demand for accommodation, including hotels, guest houses and short-term rentals such as Airbnb, was creating investment opportunities in the construction industry.

He said the relocation of government operations to Dodoma and preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) had also contributed to investment interest in accommodation facilities and related infrastructure.

Mr Mwakabole said more people were investing in property development, converting residential houses into Airbnb accommodation and building hotels to capitalise on opportunities arising from tourism and international conferences.

He said the growing demand for construction materials was exceeding local production capacity, creating room for additional suppliers while offering local manufacturers opportunities to expand their market reach.

“Currently, demand for construction materials exceeds local production capacity. Therefore, the entry of the Kenyan company will help complement the efforts of existing suppliers and manufacturers in meeting market demand,” he said.

“We are pleased to see many companies gaining confidence in the country and investing in this sector, given the growing demand for housing, residential properties and commercial buildings,” he said.

Tile & Carpet Living in Style director Mr Chirag Sanghrajka said the company intended to work with Tanzanian manufacturers by giving them an opportunity to sell their products through its showroom.

The arrangement could give local producers access to customers through an established retail outlet, while expanding the range of products available to buyers.

Mr Sanghrajka said the company already worked with manufacturers in other markets, including businesses producing goods under its brand, and was interested in exploring similar partnerships in Tanzania.

He said the company first wanted to understand the local market and customer requirements before considering further investment in production.

“We need to learn the ropes; we need to crawl before we can start walking,” he said, adding that establishing manufacturing operations in Tanzania could be considered as the business develops.

“Once we learn the Tanzanian market and its requirements, we will definitely look into manufacturing,” he said.

The company has operated for more than 100 years and has a presence in Kenya, Rwanda, Dubai and Zanzibar.

For his part, Tile & Carpet Living in Style director Mr Chirag Sanghrajka said the company intended to work with Tanzanian manufacturers by giving them an opportunity to sell their products through its showroom.

The arrangement could give local producers access to customers through an established retail outlet, while expanding the range of products available to buyers.

Mr Sanghrajka said the company already worked with manufacturers in other markets, including businesses producing goods under its brand, and was interested in exploring similar partnerships in Tanzania.

He said the company first wanted to understand the local market and customer requirements before considering further investment in production.

“We need to learn the ropes; we need to crawl before we can start walking,” he said, adding that establishing manufacturing operations in Tanzania could be considered as the business develops.

“Once we learn the Tanzanian market and its requirements, we will definitely look into manufacturing,” he said.

The company has operated for more than 100 years and has a presence in Kenya, Rwanda, Dubai and Zanzibar.